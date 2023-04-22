Fairmont State students compete in a concrete canoe competition as part of the 2023 Virginias American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) Student Symposium on Friday, April 14, 2023, at Beech Fork Marina in Lavalette.
Fairmont State students compete in a concrete canoe competition as part of the 2023 Virginias American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) Student Symposium on Friday, April 14, 2023, at Beech Fork Marina in Lavalette.
HUNTINGTON — Fairmont State’s American Society of Civil Engineers student chapter swept the concrete canoe competition at the ASCE Virginias Regionals Symposium hosted by Marshall University earlier this month.
In addition to the overall team title, Fairmont also earned first-place in each of five races as well as technical proposal, project presentation and final product.
The ASCE Virginias Regionals Symposium provides students from across West Virginia and Virginia a chance to gain experience by competing in engineering-related competitions. Students must follow rules that dictate the contents of the concrete matrix in building the canoe and the vessel must float to be eligible. Fairmont State's canoe was named “Black Diamond” in a tribute to coal miners.
This marks the 18th regional level win for Fairmont State, which will now move on to the national concrete canoe competition June 10-12.
