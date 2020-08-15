CHARLESTON — More than $40,000 is coming to Cabell and Wayne county festivals and fairs from the state.
The funds are part of $1,566,388 announced this week that will reimburse 330 fairs and festivals for the dollars they would have received out of the state budget to hold their respective events if not for the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a release from the governor.
According to media reports, the money represents a doubling of what the organizations typically receive from the state, but the release from the state did not specify that or where the funding came from.
“Our fairs and festivals are the fabric of our state in lots of ways,” Gov. Jim Justice said Thursday in making the announcement. “They bring in millions and millions of visitors. Imagine the economic impact. Think about all the joy and goodness centered around these events.”
The following Cabell County fairs and festivals received funding:
- Barboursville Octoberfest, $2,970
- Cabell County Fair, $5,940
- ChiliFest West Virginia State Chili Championship, $1,563
- Guyandotte Civil War Days, $5,941
- Hilltop Festival, $684
- Milton Christmas in the Park, $1,485
- Old Central City Fair, $2,970
- Veterans Welcome Home Celebration, $938
- West Virginia Pumpkin Festival, $5,940
- Milton Old Timey Days, $1,485
Wayne County fairs and festivals to receive funding are:
- Fort Gay Mountain Heritage Days, $2,970
- Kenova Autumn Festival, $4,377
- Southern Wayne County Fall Festival, $684
- Vietnam Veterans of America No. 949 Christmas Party, $684
- Wayne County Fair, $2,970
- Wayne County Fall Festival, $2,970
- Welcome Home Family Day, $1,900
The following Putnam County fairs and festivals received funds:
- Buffalo 4th of July Celebration, $400
- Buffalo October Fest, $3,240
- Hurricane 4th of July Celebration, $2,970
- Poca Heritage Days, $1,782
- Putnam County Fair, $2,970
- Town of Winfield — Putnam County Homecoming, $3,240
Mason County fairs and festivals receiving funding are:
- Battle of Point Pleasant Memorial Committee, $2,970
- Mason County Fair, $2,970
- Point Pleasant Sternwheel Regatta, $2,970
Another round of grants will be announced next week in support of fairs, festivals and similar events in West Virginia.