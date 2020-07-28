HUNTINGTON — Following a warning issued last week to follow the proper guidelines, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Tuesday announced he was limiting fairs to junior events like livestock shows only.
“Our goal this summer was, in spite of the COVID-19 (pandemic), to try and hold these fairs,” DeWine said. “Our goal was to focus on our young people. The essence of county fairs is young people in 4-H and FFA … To do that, we asked the fairs to discourage congregation, large gatherings of people on fairgrounds. We laid down very specific guidelines …
“Some of the fairs have worked very hard, but at this point, as we get to the busiest part of the year for fairs, it’s become increasingly clear we cannot have a safe fair in the COVID summer.”
Harness racing can proceed with no spectators, but rides, games and grandstand events are prohibited starting Friday, July 31.
DeWine stressed July 22 — the day he mandated masks be worn statewide — that fairs needed to follow the guidelines after 19 outbreaks of COVID-19 were linked to fairs throughout the state.
DeWine also announced Tuesday that child-care centers can begin operating at full capacity if they choose. Providers may choose to take a subsidy and continue with lower ratios.
Child-care providers that choose to fully operate will still have to comply with stringent health and safety requirements including face coverings for all staff, symptom and temperature checks, hand-washing, frequent cleaning, etc.
The Lawrence County Health Department reported five new positive cases of COVID-19 in the county Tuesday, with patients’ ages ranging from 4 to 51. One new hospitalization was also reported, not among the newly reported cases. There are 85 active cases out of the county’s 212 cases.
Statewide, 1,320 new cases were reported, for a total of 86,497, and 38 new deaths were reported, for a total of 3,382.
In West Virginia, there were 119 new cases of COVID-19 reported Tuesday, for a total of 6,173. There were also five new deaths reported, for a total of 111.
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department reported three new cases Tuesday, for a total of 281. Of those cases, 117 are considered active.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported the following cases per county (case confirmed by lab test/probable case): Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (605/22), Boone (68/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (51/1), Cabell (281/9), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (17/0), Doddridge (2/0), Fayette (122/0), Gilmer (14/0), Grant (46/1), Greenbrier (83/0), Hampshire (67/0), Hancock (87/5), Hardy (50/1), Harrison (168/1), Jackson (155/0), Jefferson (280/5), Kanawha (699/13), Lewis (24/1), Lincoln (52/2), Logan (98/0), Marion (155/4), Marshall (111/2), Mason (41/0), McDowell (18/1), Mercer (111/0), Mineral (99/2), Mingo (106/2), Monongalia (829/16), Monroe (18/1), Morgan (24/1), Nicholas (26/1), Ohio (241/0), Pendleton (30/1), Pleasants (6/1), Pocahontas (40/1), Preston (97/22), Putnam (152/1), Raleigh (138/4), Randolph (203/3), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (14/0), Summers (5/0), Taylor (39/1), Tucker (8/0), Tyler (11/0), Upshur (36/2), Wayne (176/2), Webster (3/0), Wetzel (40/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (218/11) and Wyoming (17/0).
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. One of the cases, a 57-year-old woman, is hospitalized. The other new cases — a 52-year-old man, 45-year-old woman, 44-year-old man, 33-year-old man, 23-year-old man and 21-year-old woman — are isolating at home.
Boyd County has reported 157 cases, with 106 recovered and three deaths.
Statewide, there were 28,126 cases, 532 of which were newly reported Tuesday. Twenty-one of the new cases were of children ages 5 and younger, including a 2-month-old girl from Madison County and a 7-month-old boy from Graves County, according to a news release from the Governor’s Office.
There were also 10 new deaths reported Tuesday, for a total of 719. At least 7,470 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus, the release said.
More than 54,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Tuesday, for a total of 4,280,135, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 147,672 deaths related to the virus.