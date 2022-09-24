The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — From gyros and baklava to boxes offering more than a dozen varieties of sweets, food was one of the stars during the return of the annual Greek Festival this weekend.

The St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington’s Southside neighborhood hosted the 40th annual Greek Festival to showcase faith, culture and food Friday and Saturday.

