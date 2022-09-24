HUNTINGTON — From gyros and baklava to boxes offering more than a dozen varieties of sweets, food was one of the stars during the return of the annual Greek Festival this weekend.
The St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington’s Southside neighborhood hosted the 40th annual Greek Festival to showcase faith, culture and food Friday and Saturday.
"No matter what, every year we come across people that have never come to the Greek Festival or never had a Greek food or drink, listened to the music or have been to an Orthodox church. And so that's my favorite part, is that we are introducing new things to people, and that's always a very good feeling," Nick Svingos, a co-organizer of the festival, said.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival offered grab-and-go food options in 2020 and 2021.
While the church missed celebrating with the community, Svingos said the past two years taught organizers how to implement faster solutions for food lines and electronic payments.
The event serves as an invitation into the church at 701 11th Ave., but the doors are always open to the community.
Visitors during the Greek Festival toured the church, which was founded in 1948 as a spiritual home for Orthodox Christians who came from the traditional Orthodox lands of the Middle East, the Balkans and Eastern Europe.
Father Mark Elliot, who has been priest of the church since July 2004, led the tours.
"(The temple) is meant to gauge all of your senses," Elliot said as he led guests into the church.
People pointed out items they noticed throughout the church, such as red candles that were lit, stained church glass, the smell of incense, musical chants and soft pews.
The church members are not only Greek, but also include a variety of ethnicities, such as Russians, Lebanese and others, according to Svingos.
Relationships were not only made inside the church, but strangers also gathered and ate together outside with Greek musicians and dance performers onstage.
Sisters Robin Waterman, of Hurricane, West Virginia, and Brenda Paul, of St. Albans, West Virginia, visited the festival for the first time Saturday. The two, with their chicken dinners and salads, sat with Buck Crews, of Huntington, who said he has been at the festival for the past four decades.
"The crowds are always fantastic," Crews said. "It has been nice to see the festival evolve. I have never seen the line this long before."
The menu included Greek pizza, grilled meatball skewers, a village salad, lamb, and pastitsio and moussaka dinners. Desserts varied from almond crescents and fenikia to kataifi, baklava cheesecake and cookies.
The church anticipated they would serve more than 700 meals each day of the festival, but before the first day of the festival was over, multiple pastries were sold out.
"The response has been fantastic," Svingos said. "It couldn't have been a better weekend, as the weather was just absolutely perfect."
