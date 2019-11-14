Faith in Action of the River Cities has West Virginia state tax credits from the Neighborhood Investment Program of the West Virginia Development Office. This program was instituted by the West Virginia Legislature as an incentive to West Virginia businesses and citizens to support community-based nonprofits working to improve life in their local communities. Nonprofit organizations apply for and are granted these credits annually.
A donation of at least $500 entitles the donor to a credit of 50% of the donation on state taxes. This credit may be used on West Virginia personal income tax or corporate net income tax. The entire donation remains a federal income tax deduction. A $500 donation earns a $250 tax credit; $1,000 donation means a $500 credit, etc. Use of NIP tax credits can be spread over a period of up to five years as needed. As the end of the year draws near, it is time to think about how best to prepare for tax season. This program is a great way to minimize taxes, while helping the local community.
Faith in Action is an interfaith organization that fosters caring relationships between volunteers of all faiths and their neighbors with long-term health needs. The mission is to enhance quality of life and maintain care receivers’ independence. Services are always provided free of charge.
For more information, contact the FIA office at 304-697-1274.