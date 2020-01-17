MILTON — Faithful Fitness classes will be offered at Milton Baptist Church beginning Monday, Jan. 20. Classes are open to the general public.
VIP Mondays start at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20. The class is low-impact cardio/muscular endurance using handheld weights, elastic tubing and a ball for resistance and range of motion. A chair is used for seated exercises and/or standing support.
Body Conditioning is offered at 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays beginning Jan. 21. This class is designed to tone and firm your body through exercises that you can do at your own level using a small amount of equipment. Bring your own exercise mat.
Each class will end with a devotion and prayer. The cost is $3 per class.
Call or text the instructor at 304-419-4956 or call the church office at 304-743-3461 for more information.