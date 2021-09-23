HUNTINGTON — The coming of fall brings with it several local attractions that will open for the season.
In Milton, the Stoll Farm opened for the fall season Sept. 11. Located at 196 Valley View Drive and open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, the farm boasts more than 60 kinds of colored pumpkins of various sizes.
Milton residents are welcome to come admire the pumpkins and even purchase them to take home. Farm co-owner Blaine Stoll said that, so far, customers have shown particular interest in and bought several of their blue, white and green colored pumpkins.
“We’ve been pretty busy this weekend,” Stoll said last week. “Even though the weather’s hot, people are still coming. It’s been pretty exciting.”
The farm has a pick-your-own pumpkin patch. Amish wagon rides can be taken to the pumpkin patch for $8.
In addition to pumpkins, the farm provides other kinds of gourds and mini hay bales. There is also a sunflower patch where visitors can take pictures.
Also in Milton is the Cooper Family Farms Corn Maze, which opened to the public Sept. 18. Located at 1302 W. Main St., the corn maze’s design this year is in honor of the New River Gorge.
The maze’s outline is of the New River Gorge Bridge hanging over a batch of pumpkins, with a sun overhead. The farm made the decision to model their maze after the bridge to celebrate the New River Gorge becoming one of the United States’ newest national parks earlier this year.
“We always try to pick something that’s a topic of conversation at the time,” said Joyce Cooper, co-owner of Cooper Farms. “We just thought we’d kind of like to shine some light on that for a little bit.”
The corn maze will be open from 5 to 10 p.m. Fridays, noon to 10 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 31. The corn maze costs $8 per person to attend, but children 3 and younger are free. Groups of 10 or more can make reservations ahead of time for $7 per person.
In Buffalo, Gritts Fun Farm also opened for the season Sept. 18. Located at 864 Gritt Road, the Fun Farm is 300 acres of activities and sights for visitors.
Attractions include pumpkin bowling, wagon rides, junior corn mazes, mountain slides, hay mazes, live animals and more. There is a variety of food offered on-site, such as barbecue, cheeseburgers and pumpkin rolls.
The Fun Farm offers professional photography passes, which can be used to purchase single-day or seasonwide access to the farm.
“There’s always people interested in coming and taking photos of the farm and the sunflower fields,” said Alexandra Pfost, who’s handling marketing for Gritt’s Farm. “This just makes it a little easier for them.”
Interested individuals can also purchase pre-planned packages to schedule personal gatherings at the Fun Farm, with options tailored for groups of different sizes.
The Fun Farm is expected to remain open to the public through Oct. 31 with the hours of 2 to 7 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.
Individuals wanting to attend the Fun Farm must pay $14.75 per person on Saturday and Sunday and $12.75 on Friday. Children 2 and younger are free, and grandparents can attend for $8.75 per person. A single-person season pass for entry throughout the season can be purchased for $34.
“When guests come here, we’re going to treat them like family, because this is a family-owned and -operated business,” said Pfost. “We’re incredibly excited for everyone to come visit us in the weeks to come.”