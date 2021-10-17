HUNTINGTON — Appalachian heritage was celebrated through music, story and dance Saturday as Old Central City hosted its annual Fall Fest.
The event, which spanned across the antiques district in Huntington’s West End, featured live entertainment, shopping and fall-themed food and treats. It also served as a celebration for Huntington’s sesquicentennial, which the city has been observing throughout the year with different activities.
Guests at the Fall Fest were able to participate in an Appalachian Music Experience workshop, where they heard instruments from the old-time traditional style of music, as well as listen to nationally touring storyteller Adam Booth, whose original stories “blend traditional mountain folklore, music and an awareness of contemporary Appalachia,” according to his online biography.
Children could also make their own instruments during a crafting session, and the Porter Creek Cloggers displayed Appalachian dance techniques throughout the day.
