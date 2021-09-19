BARBOURSVILLE — In an almost methodical fashion, the perfect amount of batter was poured onto the griddle again and again, row after row, as Barboursville Lions Club members prepared hundreds of pancakes during the annual pancake breakfast Saturday at the Barboursville Senior Center.
The event was part of Barboursville’s annual Fall Fest, which marked its 40th anniversary this year.
The pancake breakfast kicked off the final day of this year’s Fall Fest, which also included a parade, carnival, car show and live music.
Former Journey band member Steve Augeri had been scheduled to perform Saturday evening, but had to cancel his performance after contracting COVID-19. Festival organizers wished him a “speedy recovery” and thanked One Foot and Big Planet Soul for stepping in to perform in his place.
