HUNTINGTON — With a rejuvenated district and upcoming Fall Fest, Lauren Kemp is hoping folks will come and take a new look at the area known as the Antiques Capital of West Virginia.
Kemp, president of the Old Central City Association, says everyone in Old Central City on Huntington’s West End is preparing for its annual fall festival, which will celebrate the 150th anniversary of Huntington this year.
“The Old Central City Association invites you to join us at our annual fall festival featuring national touring storyteller Adam Booth to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Huntington,” Kemp said. “The fall festival includes live entertainment, family fun, great shopping and fall-themed food and treats.”
The event is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16.
“The 2021 Fall Fest music storytelling and dance activities will take place at the gazebo located at 544 14th St. West in Huntington,” Kemp said. “The day will begin with the Appalachian Music Experience workshop — great for kids and lovers of old-time music — at 11 a.m., and participants will have the opportunity to hear instruments from this traditional style of music for our region.”
Kemp says there will be a live performance at 2:15 p.m., plus there will be a creative craft throughout the day where kids can make their own instruments.
“The experience workshop will focus on the pickup jam style of learning music, which was essential when music was passed between friends from mountain ridge to mountain ridge all along the Ohio River Valley,” she said. “The music workshop is sponsored in part by City Council District 2.”
Fall Fest will also feature national touring storyteller Adam Booth.
“Adam Booth blends traditional mountain folklore music and an awareness of contemporary Appalachia,” Kemp said. “At the Fall Fest, Adam Booth will tell an enchanting story intertwining Huntington’s history with family memories.”
Kemp said the performances will begin at noon and 1:30 p.m. at the gazebo in the heart of the town. Huntington’s 150th Anniversary Committee is sponsoring the storytelling performance, she added.
The Porter Creek Cloggers will take the stage at 3 p.m. to display Appalachian dance, Kemp said.
“The dance style clogging is a traditional dance known for the double toe tap made by dragging the foot while the heel keeps the beat,” she said. “We encourage everyone to watch these energetic dancers share the Appalachian heritage dance style recorded music, and be sure to ask questions about how you can learn the steps, too.”
Kemp says it would not be a fall festival without fall and pumpkin-flavored foods.
“The Wild Ramp will highlight fall freezer meals and offer pumpkin rolls for sale whole or by the slice,” she said. “The Wild Ramp will also have free samples of coffee and other fall-flavored treats.”
Kemp adds that each local business in Central City will have fall decor for sale right in time for Halloween and the Thanksgiving table.
“The Village Antique Mall will host over a dozen vendors in their outdoor yard located at Jefferson Avenue and 14th Street West,” she said. “The Thistle Patch Vintage Garden and Antiques will offer a storewide discount on fall items and more.”