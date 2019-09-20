20190920bvillefest01_61789.jpg
HUNTINGTON - The village of Barboursville's Fall Fest is officially underway and open through the weekend.

The event kicked off at 6 p.m. Thursday with a parade through downtown led by grand marshal Randall Reid-Smith, commissioner of the West Virginia Division of Culture and History and a Barboursville native.

Now through Saturday, a carnival grounds with rides, games and more is open from 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and noon to 11 p.m. Saturday. There will also be a petting zoo from BARKer Farms from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday.

On Friday, there will be a concert beginning at 7 p.m. with music by Big Planet Soul and Foreigner's Journey. There will be music Saturday, beginning at 6:30 p.m., from Going Vertical, Canaan Cox and Emerson Drive.

To learn more about Fall Fest, visit Barboursville.org or search for "Barboursville Fall Fest" on Facebook.

