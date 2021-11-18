HUNTINGTON — With temperatures creeping toward the mid-70s and abundant sunshine greeting people as they headed outdoors, Wednesday was a welcome respite from the chilly, rainy weather that settled over the region just a few days prior.
People took advantage of the warm fall day by heading to the parks in the region, including Ritter Park in Huntington, where people could be seen walking the paths against a backdrop of brightly colored leaves or playing on the playground as giggles floated on the breeze.
Wednesday’s weather isn’t likely to return for a while, as the National Weather Service in Charleston says a cold front will move through the region Thursday. Temperatures will start out mild but will begin to fall by early afternoon. Friday will be much cooler behind the front.
The weekend will feature high temperatures in the mid-50s before they drop to the 40s to start the new week.
