HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Master Gardeners Association will host a Fall Planter Workshop from approximately 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at The Wild Ramp on 14th Street West in Huntington.
Seating is limited. Attendees can build their own fall planter.
The association will have 25 11-inch pots available. There is no cost for the workshop; just pay for the plants that are added to the pots. Soil and pots are free. Cost for added plants is approximately $20 and $25 for a finished pot.
There will be three types of plants: thrillers, fillers and spillers.
Cabell County Master Gardeners Association is a nonprofit volunteer group whose mission is to educate others about gardening and help beautify the community.
Reserve a spot by sending a private message on Facebook to John Short, association president, or by calling The Wild Ramp at 304-523-7267.
