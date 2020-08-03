Essential reporting in volatile times.

SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Registration for fall classes is underway at Tri-State Bible College in South Point.

There will be 27 classes available beginning Aug. 31. Several courses will be offered on campus with social distancing and cleaning protocols in place. Other courses will be offered through online conferencing, while 11 online classes are also being offered.

Classes are available for credit as well as audit.

For more information, call 740-377-2520 or log on to the website at www.tsbc.edu to view the schedule.

