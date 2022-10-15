HUNTINGTON — Shades of red, yellow and orange dot hillsides across the Tri-State as fall’s hues brighten up trees in the area.
In West Virginia, leaves are changing and Department of Tourism officials say the state is experiencing its best fall foliage in the past 10 years.
“We are thrilled to be catching glimpses of peak color as ‘Almost Heaven’ swiftly transforms before our eyes,” West Virginia Department of Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby said in a news release. “We’re in the midst of one of the most beautiful times of the year, and we are hearing from folks all over the state that this is the most beautiful color we’ve had in years.”
People can use the state’s fall foliage map to see areas of peak color.
In Ohio, the state Department of Natural Resources says residents can “expect fireworks of color” in trees across the Buckeye State, with the majority of the state seeing near peak conditions as of Thursday.
In Kentucky, leaves begin to change color in the eastern part of the state before the shift spreads west. State officials expect most of the color in the state to be “near peak” around Oct. 24.
