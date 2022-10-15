The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Shades of red, yellow and orange dot hillsides across the Tri-State as fall’s hues brighten up trees in the area.

In West Virginia, leaves are changing and Department of Tourism officials say the state is experiencing its best fall foliage in the past 10 years.

