HUNTINGTON — The reds, oranges and golds of autumn are beginning to make their appearance around the Tri-State.
In West Virginia, the state Tourism Office says fall colors are visible throughout the state. Foliage is past peak at higher elevations, while southern counties are a few weeks away from peak.
In Ohio, the state’s Department of Natural Resources says near peak and peak conditions were expected across most of the Buckeye State this weekend.
In Kentucky, the state’s Department of Tourism says colors are beginning to change across the state, with scattered pockets of color to enjoy.
In addition to weekly fall foliage updates released each Wednesday through the end of the season, West Virginia has launched a real-time fall color tracking map.
Leaf lovers can post their own recently taken fall color photos with #AlmostHeaven and have them added to the map, which is updated daily.
Those who view the map on WVtourism.com/fall and visit the Live Leaf Map can click on icons placed at map locations corresponding to the sites of posted photos to view the images and see for themselves how far along colors are advancing toward peak.