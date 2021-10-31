Bethany Furrow, of Logan, W.Va., left, and Christina Patterson, of Lavalette, look at pumpkins outside the Pumpkin House as people visit the attractions along Beech Street for the C-K AutumnFest on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Kenova.
Bethany Furrow, of Logan, W.Va., left, and Christina Patterson, of Lavalette, look at pumpkins outside the Pumpkin House as people visit the attractions along Beech Street for the C-K AutumnFest on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Kenova.
KENOVA — Arts and crafts, food, music and more greeted visitors in Ceredo and Kenova this weekend as the communities hosted the C-K AutumnFest.
Oh, and there were pumpkins. So many pumpkins.
The annual fall festival focuses on all things autumn, offering guests a chance to sample old-fashioned treats, shop for hand-made goods and view vehicles during a cruise-in and tractor show. The centerpiece for the event is the Pumpkin House, where more than 3,000 carved pumpkins are displayed for the crowd to enjoy.
Saturday’s soggy weather caused some events to be postponed to Sunday, Oct. 31. The cruise-in and tractor show will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., while kids activities will be available from noon to 4 p.m. A concert featuring Matt Stillwell will begin at 6 p.m.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.