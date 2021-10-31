The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

KENOVA — Arts and crafts, food, music and more greeted visitors in Ceredo and Kenova this weekend as the communities hosted the C-K AutumnFest.

Oh, and there were pumpkins. So many pumpkins.

The annual fall festival focuses on all things autumn, offering guests a chance to sample old-fashioned treats, shop for hand-made goods and view vehicles during a cruise-in and tractor show. The centerpiece for the event is the Pumpkin House, where more than 3,000 carved pumpkins are displayed for the crowd to enjoy.

Saturday’s soggy weather caused some events to be postponed to Sunday, Oct. 31. The cruise-in and tractor show will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., while kids activities will be available from noon to 4 p.m. A concert featuring Matt Stillwell will begin at 6 p.m.

For more information or a complete event schedule, visit www.ckautumnfest.com.

