Huntington Police Chief Karl Colder speaks as the Fraternal Order of Police Goldstar Lodge 65 and the Huntington Police Department conducts the Peace Officers Memorial Day ceremony on Sunday outside of the Jean Dean Public Safety Building in Huntington.
Mayor Steve Williams speaks as the Fraternal Order of Police Goldstar Lodge 65 and the Huntington Police Department conducts the Peace Officers Memorial Day ceremony on Sunday outside of the Jean Dean Public Safety Building in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — The sacrifices of 43 fallen officers were honored Sunday during the 2022 National Peace Officers Memorial Day ceremony.
Huntington Police Chief Karl Colder said Sunday’s memorial was a longstanding tradition letting families of fallen officers know these officers will never be forgotten.
“This is a national event, part of National Police Week. Throughout the country there are ceremonies dedicated to and honoring our fallen officers throughout the country, present and past,” Colder said. “This is our time to share with their families, the community, how much we remember them and how much we’re thinking of them.”
In 1962, President John F. Kennedy declared National Police Week to take place the week of May 15 throughout the country. In 1963, Kennedy proclaimed May 15 every year as National Peace Officer Memorial Day.
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams declared May 15, 2022, as National Peace Officers Memorial Day in the City of Huntington during the ceremony, and read a proclamation from West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice declaring May 11-17 as National Police Week for 2022.
Fraternal Order of Police Goldstar Lodge 65 Chaplain Dennis Ashworth read the names of the fallen officers, with the oldest having passed in 1876, nearly 150 years ago.
Officers from Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia were honored during the ceremony, which was followed by the Huntington Police Honor Guard.
Williams read the oath officers and elected officials have to take when they are sworn in for duty to ceremony attendees, highlighting that officers are expected to do their jobs to the best of their skill and judgement, according to the oath.
Williams said first responders are held to a higher responsibility and use their skill and judgement to save lives, a task not asked of many.
“We have to lift, that skill and judgement to the point where particularly police officers are asked, and firefighters are also asked, when chaos breaks, everybody is running away. They are asked for their skill and judgement, to go and save lives, to stand between the breach of death and life on our behalf,” he said.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for the Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
