Members of the Huntington Police Department Honor Guard prepare to deliver a 21-gun salute as the Fraternal Order of Police Goldstar Lodge 65 and the Huntington Police Department conduct the annual Peace Officer Memorial Day ceremony on Monday at the Jean Dean Public Safety Building in Huntington.
Police chief Phil Watkins speaks as the Fraternal Order of Police Goldstar Lodge 65 and the Huntington Police Department conduct the annual Peace Officer Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, April 15, 2023, at the Jean Dean Public Safety Building in Huntington.
Sgt. Richard Kern, president of Fraternal Order of Police Goldstar Lodge 65, speaks while conducting the annual Peace Officer Memorial Day ceremony with the Huntington Police Department on Monday, April 15, 2023, at the Jean Dean Public Safety Building in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — The sacrifices of 46 fallen officers were recognized Monday during the 2023 National Peace Officers Memorial Day ceremony.
“We’re here today to honor our brothers and sisters who made the ultimate sacrifice in serving,” Huntington Police Chief Phil Watkins said. “They gave their lives in service to their community.”
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams declared May 15, 2023, as National Peace Officers Memorial Day in the City of Huntington during the ceremony.
“It’s an honor to come once again to give tribute to those who will died within the line of duty, but also in honor of every person who has worn the colors of the Huntington Police Department,” Williams said.
Officers passed out roses to families that have lost an officer — the roll call of fallen officers served in West Virginia and neighboring counties in Kentucky and Ohio.
Of Huntington’s police department, the lives of Town Marshal Isaac Mitchell and Lt. Charles Bricker were honored. Roses were also gathered for probation officers Oscar Christian; Charles Bricker; Clemmie Curtis; Paul Harmon and James Mills.
Former West Virginia Delegate Chad Lovejoy said 224 officers died in the United States in 2022 while in the line of duty, and 168 officers died off duty, “bringing the total to almost 24,000 officers since data began being collected in 1786,” Lovejoy said.
“So, we gather here as we do every year with heavy hearts and a deep reverence to honor those brave men and women who made that ultimate sacrifice for our community,” he continued.
The Municipal Courtroom at the Jean Dean Public Safety Building stayed silent as the names of all 46 fallen officers were called.
“When you leave this place, don’t let the solemnity of this occasion leave your mind. This is not an annual exercise that we pull out, do once a day and put aside, this is to be done 365 days a year. Remember them. Remember all that could be that one and lets carry their legacy in our hearts,” Lovejoy said.
