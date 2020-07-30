Essential reporting in volatile times.

HUNTINGTON — Storms, high wind and rainfall on Thursday afternoon left a tree blocking a heavily trafficked road in Huntington for over an hour.

The tree fell in the 500 block of 5th Avenue after 1 p.m., where both Huntington Fire and Police Departments assisted in traffic control while the road was cleared by city workers.

A flash flood warning was in effect for the Huntington area until 3:45 p.m. Thursday.

Dispatch said the portion of 5th Avenue was open again around 3 p.m.

Thunderstorms with heavy rainfall will remain possible locally through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

A flash flood watch is in effect through Friday morning for the greater Tri-State area, as a slow-moving low pressure system was set to approach the area from the west, producing rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches, with isolated higher amounts possible. The NWS said this may lead to flooding issues in low-lying and vulnerable areas.

