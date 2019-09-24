HUNTINGTON — Autumn has begun, and while it may be a few weeks before most of us are surrounded by the oranges, reds and golds of the season, employees at a local greenhouse found themselves surrounded by the sights of the season.
On the first day of fall, workers at Hatcher’s Greenhouse, with locations in South Point, Ohio, and on 5th Street in Huntington, scrubbed pumpkins to a glossy orange shine, arranged newly blooming mums, and turned average hay into coveted decor.
Officially, fall began Monday, Sept. 23, and ends on Saturday, Dec. 21, this year. However, that doesn’t automatically mean a reprieve from the summer-like temperatures the Tri-State and other areas continue to experience.
According to the latest three-month outlook from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, the entire country will have warmer-than-average temperatures from October through December. According to weather.com, this warm outlook for autumn follows the hottest summer on record in the Northern Hemisphere. July was the planet’s hottest single month in 140 years of record-keeping, according to the site.