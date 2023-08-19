Melissa Roy, of Huntington, right, and three-year-old Adalynn Roy select a prize from the basket as the Princess Tea Party takes place on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at the Cabell County Public Library in Huntington.
Jaden Black, of Barboursville, right, and her 14-month-old Emma Black spend the morning together as the Princess Tea Party takes place on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at the Cabell County Public Library in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — The popular Princess Tea Party event drew dozens of families downtown for its 20th year at the Cabell County Public Library.
Attendees at the event Saturday had the opportunity to hear books read to them; to play various princess-themed games and win prizes; and to participate in a royal tea party that featured finger sandwiches, fruits and vegetables and a desert table. Several attendees and teenage library volunteers were wearing princess costumes at the event, which also included a princess parade.
