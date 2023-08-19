The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The popular Princess Tea Party event drew dozens of families downtown for its 20th year at the Cabell County Public Library. 

Attendees at the event Saturday had the opportunity to hear books read to them; to play various princess-themed games and win prizes; and to participate in a royal tea party that featured finger sandwiches, fruits and vegetables and a desert table. Several attendees and teenage library volunteers were wearing princess costumes at the event, which also included a princess parade.

Jesten Richardson is a reporter and can be reached at jrichardson@hdmediallc.com and found on Twitter at @JRichardsonHD.

