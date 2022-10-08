The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

BARBOURSVILLE — Several families came out to enjoy a day of fun activities Saturday at the Heron Festival at Beech Fork State Park.

The event was free to the public and featured live gospel music, free hayrides, pontoon boat rides, pumpkin decorating contests, a cruise-in car display, a tractor show, a campsite decorating contest, as well as food, arts and crafts, flea market-style vendors and a hot dog sale to support the Beech Fork Foundation.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.