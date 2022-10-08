BARBOURSVILLE — Several families came out to enjoy a day of fun activities Saturday at the Heron Festival at Beech Fork State Park.
The event was free to the public and featured live gospel music, free hayrides, pontoon boat rides, pumpkin decorating contests, a cruise-in car display, a tractor show, a campsite decorating contest, as well as food, arts and crafts, flea market-style vendors and a hot dog sale to support the Beech Fork Foundation.
There was performances by Porter Creek Cloggers, Southern Stompers, The Conners, Friendly Neighbors, Blessed, God’s Anointed, The Believers and Inspired.
Trail Life USA Troop WV 0061 chartered by Covenant School was there making apple butter, and there was the Hite Saunders Elementary art contest with artwork posted throughout the headquarters building. Participating campers handed out candy to children throughout the campground.
Beech Fork State Park is a state park in Cabell and Wayne counties and is located on the tailwater shores of Beech Fork Lake.
Campsites are available for rent on the West Virginia State Park website.
