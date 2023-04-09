GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — As families and workplaces return back to “normal” since COVID-19 began, so have the troubles of putting food on the table.
In 32 states, Washington, D.C., Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands, the extra SNAP benefits offered as part of COVID-19 assistance have ended, according to The Associated Press. About 30 million people — including Ohio and West Virginia residents — saw cuts in the amounts loaded to their SNAP cards in March.
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), also known as food stamps, loads money onto electronic benefits transfer (EBT) cards to be used like debit cards at participating stores.
SNAP users have received mail, texts and voicemails notifying them of the cut; however, the message isn’t always personal, and some have had the update read to them.
In late November 2022, just like during any other visit, case worker Angie Hanes in Gallipolis, Ohio, read her 56-year-old disabled client’s letters to her. The client is low functioning and is unable to comprehend information without Hanes’ help.
“I don’t know if there’s any other way to prepare (her) for what they were going to go through, so I don’t think it would have mattered,” Hanes said about the benefit letters that were sent out.
Hanes is a home-based community behavior heath worker who works with people who have mental or physical disabilities. She helps find resources for her client’s utilities, provides assistance and also aids their physical needs by taking them to their doctor appointments.
While the client’s Supplemental Security Income (SSI) increased $73 to a monthly $914 for the 2023 year, her SNAP budget decreased.
The client received another letter explaining her SNAP budget will be decreased from $144 to $78 for two household members.
Between the two letters, the client would only receive an additional $7 a month while her utilities increase and inflation continues. The client lives with her 30-year-old daughter, who is also disabled, in an income-based home.
“(My client) was angry. She was very upset. She’s emotional anyways, (but) she was just distraught. She just didn’t know what she was gonna do,” Hanes said.
The mother and daughter are not able to drive, so Hanes helps provide them with transportation to a local church or organization that gives food to the community.
“I have to find food banks for them to get extra food to last them throughout the month. That’s what I was explaining to her; that we would pursue with that change,” Hanes said.
Hanes previously working in dental care, but changed careers in 2016 to help people in her community who have limited resources.
“It has just been a huge eye-opener,” Hanes said. She said her caseloads make it hard to reach everyone who needs assistance. “We have people living in places that have no electric or running water and no food and it’s hard to see (that) here in this county.”
Eighteen states were cut from the extra benefits in January after Congress struck a budget deal in late December. The deal included the decrease of SNAP benefits to fund a permanent program to for school meals in the summer for low-income children.
“I watch people struggle every day to just get the very basic needs. We hear about the ‘biggest raise’ in SSI in 40 years, but is anyone considering the hits they take from getting it and that the cost of living is extremely high, even for people with good-paying jobs,” Hanes said on a social media post advocating for her clients.
The end of extra benefits also means fewer items in the grocery cart and longer lines at community food pantries and organizations that try to feed the public.
Unlike the SNAP users, Facing Hunger Foodbank CEO Cyndi Kirkhart did not receive a similar notice. Since the pantry is a member of the nonprofit Feeding America, their partnership was able to warn Facing Hunger of the new cut for families in Ohio and West Virginia.
“We knew it was coming and really have just been trying to do everything we can to prepare, but we’re also at the time where inflation is very high and the benefits weren’t going as far anyway,” said Kirkhart. “When the cost of food goes up, the benefits don’t go up to meet inflation. What they could get by on previously just doesn’t cut it.”
Kirkhart said people rely on charitable food assistance more frequently — even before the reduction — because benefits barely cover a week or a half today, compared to times when it would cover three weeks.
At Facing Hunger mobile distributions, people can expect items like a bag of potatoes, milk and bread, and then use SNAP for other items.
“So we’ve become part of their monthly plan and for all those folks that they seem to think and further the narrative that families don’t plan and you know, they’re just on the take. There’s a lot of planning that goes on about how to feed their families,” Kirkhart explained. She said many families line up at 7 a.m. for an 11 a.m. distribution to pick up food.
“That kind of removes the narrative that people lay in the bed till 11 a.m. or 12 p.m. and then they go and get resources,” Kirkhart said. “There’s a lot of effective problem solvers out there who are trying simply to do like the rest of us and provide for their families.”
Just like families, food banks need to figure out ways to fill the fridge.
The cut means food banks like Facing Hunger are reaching out to donors and emphasizing the critical time to feed families. While the exchange of the SNAP benefits was for summer lunch programs, children still need to eat year-round.
“We’re still serving a high number of counties and schools with a lot of children and just a little less than 5,000 kids each week with (the backpack program) and a lot of that is not granted-funded so we have to provide for that,” Kirkhart said.
The backpack program is for students and children within the food bank’s 14-county service area in Kentucky, West Virginia and Ohio.
Backpacks are filled with four entrees, two breakfasts, two snacks, two milks, one juice, a veggie and fruit cup to feed children during the weekends.
Facing Hunger’s mobile pantry distributions are reaching hundreds of families, including the biweekly Jefferson Avenue distribution that feeds 550 households. Kirkhart said multiple pantries serve a minimum of 200 households.
Without grants and donations, it is hard to do all the tasks that Facing Hunger needs to do.
“Everything else costs a lot for us, too — fuel and to purchase food. We can’t buy as much as we used to,” Kirkhart added.
Kirkhart said the power of stories could ultimately impact which bills are signed.
“I think that the people who make the decisions about cuts to benefits and requirements to receive benefits frequently do not have the experience of talking to those very people to understand the impact that one signature can make on thousands of lives,” Kirkhart said. “I encourage anyone who is in a decision-making role to come to our mobile pantries, go visit their local pantry and really seek to understand the impact of that one action.”
Facing Hunger is not able to reach every West Virginian, as it covers 12 counties out of the state’s 55.
Michelle Lowe, 44, of Spencer, West Virginia, said with the limited $23 she has in SNAP benefits for herself and her 52-year-old husband, Rick, they go to their small local pantry.
“We have one food pantry, and it’s not much at all. I wish people knew that if you don’t work, they punish you and if you do work, they punish you as well,” Lowe said. She is disabled and not able to work, but her husband works at a recycling center.
Lowe said she and her husband were receiving a little over $400 a month with the COVID-19 benefits.
She stocked her fridge to prepare for the large cut. In late March she had a power outage that resulted in $200 worth of food going to the trash, but the state could only refund her new amount of $23.
“How do they expect people to live off $23?” Lowe asked.
While Kentucky residents were not affected by the recent cut list, the state’s COVID-19 aid ended 10 months earlier in response to the Senate Joint Resolution (SJR) 150 in the 2022 Kentucky General Assembly.
According to KyPolicy, a Kentucky center for economic policy, Congress passed the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023 in December 2022.
The center reported a total of $558 million dollars would have been used for hungry families in Kentucky between May 2022 and February 2023 if the COVID-19 funds had not stopped before other states.