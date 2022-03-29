The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Science became a fun family affair at Highlawn Elementary on Monday night, as the school partnered with Marshall University for a special event.

Family Chemistry Night for parents and students included fun chemistry experiments including “Peeps under Pressure” and others at various stations by under the supervision of Carl Mummert and Laura McCam-Jordan from Marshall’s Chemistry Department.

The event was coordinated by Elizabeth Sheets, coordinator of Lifelong Learning at Marshall University. The Cabell-Huntington Health Department offered a COVID-19 vaccine clinic during the event as well.

Robin Harmon, Highlawn Elementary principal, said the faculty was looking forward to “a fun night of learning about chemistry” with students and their families.

