George Ziegler, 6, of Huntington, takes part in educational activities as Highlawn Elementary and Marshall University present Family Chemistry Night on Monday at Highlawn Elementary School in Huntington.
Gracelynn Perdue, 9, of Huntington examines one of the deflated Peeps while taking part in an experiment as Highlawn Elementary and Marshall University present Family Chemistry Night on Monday, March 28, 2022, at Highlawn Elementary School in Huntington.
Highlawn elementary students take part in the “Peeps Under Pressure” experiment as Highlawn Elementary and Marshall University present Family Chemistry Night on Monday at Highlawn Elementary School in Huntington.
Chemistry major Tess Courtney leads a group of students as Highlawn Elementary and Marshall University present Family Chemistry Night on Monday, March 28, 2022, at Highlawn Elementary School in Huntington.
Highlawn Elementary students take the chance to participate in educational activities as Highlawn Elementary and Marshall University present Family Chemistry Night on Monday, March 28, 2022, at Highlawn Elementary School in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Science became a fun family affair at Highlawn Elementary on Monday night, as the school partnered with Marshall University for a special event.
Family Chemistry Night for parents and students included fun chemistry experiments including “Peeps under Pressure” and others at various stations by under the supervision of Carl Mummert and Laura McCam-Jordan from Marshall’s Chemistry Department.
The event was coordinated by Elizabeth Sheets, coordinator of Lifelong Learning at Marshall University. The Cabell-Huntington Health Department offered a COVID-19 vaccine clinic during the event as well.
Robin Harmon, Highlawn Elementary principal, said the faculty was looking forward to “a fun night of learning about chemistry” with students and their families.
