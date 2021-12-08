The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — With some confectionary construction, families built gingerbread houses at St. Cloud Commons Lodge in Huntington on Tuesday evening.

The Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District hosted a Gingerbread House Decorating Party and provided pre-assembled houses and decoration materials to participants. Tickets for the event sold out.

In addition to the decorating, attendees enjoyed refreshments and music.

Tuesday’s event was among several the park district planned for the holiday season.

