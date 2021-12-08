Nine-year-old Iris McCormick and her mother, Jessica McCormick, attend the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District’s Gingerbread House Decorating Party on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at the St. Cloud Commons Lodge in Huntington.
Eight-year-old Cali Douglas samples decorating icing during the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District’s Gingerbread House Decorating Party on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at the St. Cloud Commons Lodge in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — With some confectionary construction, families built gingerbread houses at St. Cloud Commons Lodge in Huntington on Tuesday evening.
The Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District hosted a Gingerbread House Decorating Party and provided pre-assembled houses and decoration materials to participants. Tickets for the event sold out.
In addition to the decorating, attendees enjoyed refreshments and music.
