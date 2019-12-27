HUNTINGTON — Kids excited to show off what Santa had brought them, and families spending some post-holiday quality time together, all took to local parks Thursday, the day after Christmas.

Temperatures were mild in Huntington, reaching a high of 66 degrees — not quite reaching the record high of 74 degrees set in 2016, but a nice upgrade from the day’s average temperature of 52 degrees.

Though the sunshine itself was a draw to get folks outdoors, for some Southside residents, a power outage caused by a motor vehicle crash in the neighborhood also prompted them to leave the confines of their homes for some fresh air and socialization.

Weather is to be mild through Saturday — plenty of time to take that new bike, scooter or remote-controlled vehicle outside for a spin.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.