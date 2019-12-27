HUNTINGTON — Kids excited to show off what Santa had brought them, and families spending some post-holiday quality time together, all took to local parks Thursday, the day after Christmas.
Temperatures were mild in Huntington, reaching a high of 66 degrees — not quite reaching the record high of 74 degrees set in 2016, but a nice upgrade from the day’s average temperature of 52 degrees.
Though the sunshine itself was a draw to get folks outdoors, for some Southside residents, a power outage caused by a motor vehicle crash in the neighborhood also prompted them to leave the confines of their homes for some fresh air and socialization.
Weather is to be mild through Saturday — plenty of time to take that new bike, scooter or remote-controlled vehicle outside for a spin.