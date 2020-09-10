HUNTINGTON — About 20% of students in Cabell County are participating in full-time virtual learning this semester, and although kids abruptly shifted to a remote curriculum in the spring, this year poses new challenges and successes for families.
“It’s been organized chaos,” John McAulay, who is helping three children and his niece with virtual learning in the district, said of the first couple days of school.
McAulay said his three children, a kindergartener and two third-graders at Southside Elementary School in Huntington, have had great support from teachers and staff so far.
His niece, who was set to attend Highlawn Elementary School in the blended, two-day model, is also learning in his home due to delays opening the new building.
“Part of the challenge is we’re dealing with two different schools,” McAulay said. “My niece was scheduled for Highlawn, she was supposed to be blended, so they are all virtual, and that was an adjustment.”
Still, though, McAulay said, improvements can already be seen within the first two days of school from remote learning in March, April and May.
“In the spring, it was parents actually doing the teaching, but now the teachers are teaching in a structured, organized way, and there is a plan,” he said. “During the spring I was sitting there wondering, ‘Are my kids actually learning and moving forward?’ And I definitely have confidence that’s going to happen this semester.”
McAulay said the only technical difficulty he has faced since Tuesday was signing into Microsoft Teams on his kindergartener’s iPad.
On Wednesday, the county established a help desk for full-time virtual students to address those issues, and families can reach the assistance line from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. this week at 304-528-5192.
“My two third-graders, their teacher is taking the first couple of days to call each parent and make sure their technology is working,” McAulay said. “Throughout the entire process, the teachers have just been fabulous and understanding. Everyone pretty much has the same attitude — we’re in this together; we’ll get through this together.”
In neighboring Putnam County, students are barred from in-person instruction due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.
Megan Goff, a junior at Hurricane High School, chose the five-day option, but has had to adjust to online learning.
“For me, I chose in-person because I figured it would be the easiest way to learn. It’s easier to ask teachers questions face-to-face rather than over a laptop,” she said. “But yesterday and today, Hurricane distributed the laptops to us. I got mine and some of my teachers had already sent out assignments for the week, so I went ahead and got started on a couple of those.”
Goff said the transition to Schoology, an online program used by many counties including Putnam and Cabell, has been less complicated than expected.
“Getting our assignments from our teachers, it’s a lot easier, and it’s easier than I thought to contact teachers on the Schoology website,” she said. “They have our due dates, our grades, basically everything we would know in school is on that website, but at the same time you have to wait longer to have your questions answered than you normally do.”
Others in Putnam are facing issues connecting with their teacher, said Megan Smith, a parent whose daughter is signed up for the virtual option at Hurricane Town Elementary School.
“Yesterday was supposed to be my daughter’s first day of fifth grade virtual through Putnam. I was told to continue to log in daily to check for assignments, but that fifth grade has no virtual teacher assigned,” Smith said Wednesday. “It may be a week or so before she has a teacher.”
Smith said she believes it will take some time to work out the kinks in the system because everyone is “way out of their element.”
“It will take a few weeks to get everything running smoothly,” Smith said. “But parents are going to have patience and make sure their kids are on a specific, set schedule.”