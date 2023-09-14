Miranda Gue, of Huntington, left, and Leighann Williams, of Huntington, spend time with 1-year-old twins Everlee and Delaney Miller at the St. Cloud Commons Splash Park on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, in Huntington.
Miranda Gue, of Huntington, left, and Leighann Williams, of Huntington, spend time with 1-year-old twins Everlee and Delaney Miller at the St. Cloud Commons Splash Park on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — While the area’s outdoor pools have closed for the season, there are still a few places for children to cool off on hot September days.
Two splash pads in Cabell County remain open this month.
“It is our goal to keep both the St. Cloud Commons All-Inclusive Splash Pad and the April Dawn Park Splash Pad fully operational through the end of September,” The Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District, which owns and operates those splash pads, posted on Facebook on Sept. 6.
The park district added that the closing date was “weather dependent and subject to change.”
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.