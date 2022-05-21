HUNTINGTON — It was Mother’s Day when Cheyan McDerment began to panic over how she was going to feed her 8-month-old son.
An ongoing baby formula shortage in the U.S. has grown rapidly since February, affecting countless families in multiple states, but especially those like McDerment who rely on a specific formula for their babies and children.
“He is on Enfamil Nutramigen, which is a hypoallergenic lactose-free formula, and it is the only one his stomach is able to tolerate,” said the 27-year-old mother of three, who lives in Charleston. “It took three to four months to get him on one that worked with his body. We went from Similac Advance (to) Sensitive, For Spit Up, Alimentum, Enfamil AR, Gentlease and lastly, and thankfully, Nutramigen.”
On May 8, McDerment only had enough formula left for about three bottles for her infant son, Briar. She said it’s heartbreaking to hear him cry over the belly pains he gets because she can’t find the exact baby formula that works best for him.
“I drove to Milton Piggly Wiggly, Hurricane Walmart, Teays Valley Kroger with no luck at all. I called multiple small stores along the way. The next morning after we got the older two kids on the bus, we headed back out in search,” she said. “Southridge Walmart, Target and South Hills Kroger all had it in stock on the apps, but when I got to the store, nothing at all. I stopped at small stores along (the way) through Charleston and the Kanawha City area, like FoodFair, and a little grocery store in the beginning of Belle. Quincy Walmart had it in stock, and after I got halfway there the app updated that the last four had been purchased. Then I went to Dunbar Kroger and Save a Lot.”
By the time she pulled into Kanawha City Piggly Wiggly, her hands were shaking and she began to cry.
“I prayed the whole time driving that I just needed to find enough to get through one or two days and I’d take it one day at a time,” McDerment said. “I walked in, scanned and saw nothing. I went to walk away and looked to see if by chance someone had one down around the area, and there was one can facing backward, which is why I did not recognize it at first. I picked up the can and had to take a deep breath so I didn’t break down in the store.”
McDerment said she has tried off-brands and found a Nutramigen formula for toddlers, but that’s not helping.
“I called the doctor’s office, Marshall Pediatrics in Teays Valley, that morning and spoke to a nurse who told me they still had no samples and that the doctor didn’t say why, but that we couldn’t use the toddler form,” she said.
She said she was told not to dilute the formula, and she doesn’t believe her son is old enough for regular cow’s milk.
“I’ve made the decision that if I run out and can’t find any, we have no choice but to give him one that we’ve tried in the past, and there’s nothing I can do about it,” McDerment said. “It’s a guilt I never thought I’d feel as a parent.”
McDerment says she has reached out on social media and mom groups for resources and support.
“Women all around are posting pictures of the formula section when they go into a store. I look daily, and I do have friends and family in different areas looking for me as well,” she said. “I check Amazon daily, and I’m on the email list to notify me when it’s available again to purchase directly on the Enfamil website.”
How it began
Abbott, the largest U.S. producer of baby formula, recalled some Alimentum products in February after reports of bacterial infections that caused two deaths were linked to the company’s Sturgis, Michigan, manufacturing plant, according to national reports. The recall and ongoing supply chain issues due to the pandemic severely limited the stock of baby formulas, including special formulas like nutrient-enriched, hydrolyzed and hypoallergenic formulas.
“When they started the recall on Similac, I was so thankful I wasn’t a part of it,” McDerment said. “A couple days later, I asked a friend what they thought all those babies would have to switch to, and then it hit me that it would be Gerber or Enfamil. I still didn’t get worked up, because as big companies I thought for sure they wouldn’t run low. About two or three weeks after the recall was national, I noticed when I went to pick up formula for the month that I wasn’t able to find that many at once. I use WIC (Women, Infants and Children program), so I couldn’t order it from Amazon or a grocery pickup without buying it outright. I started looking and noticed I could only find one or two cans at a time.”
Abbott and the Food and Drug Administration announced last week that a plan to restart the Sturgis facility had been agreed upon, and Abbott said it hopes to resume production within two weeks. However, it could still take six to eight weeks for new formula products to hit store shelves.
“What are mothers supposed to do for the next six to eight weeks?” McDerment asked.
She says her entire family is being affected by the crisis.
“No family does well under stress. I’m upset, and that makes my boyfriend, Brandon, upset, and kids sense that,” she said. “We drive a diesel vehicle, so on top of super-high fuel prices we are having to drive around multiple counties to find formula. I don’t feel it’s getting the attention it should. This is a national emergency. Not all moms could breastfeed — I was one that tried, and even with lactation consultants’ amazing assistance, we were unable to. We still have weeks of this formula-searching journey ahead of us, it seems, which is scary.”
Pediatricians’ recommendations
Marshall Pediatrics is starting to get more questions from patients and calls to its nursing line with questions about the formula shortage and what parents should do if they are unable to find the formula their baby is using, said Dr. Jessie Shields, an assistant professor of pediatrics and a member of the Ambulatory Division at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine at Marshall University.
“The most important thing for parents to understand is that unless a baby is on a highly hydrolyzed, amino acid-based formula or has a medical reason, such as cow’s milk protein intolerance, it is fine to switch between brands and to use any commercially available cow’s milk or soy-based formula they can find,” she said.
Shields says sometimes smaller pharmacies and grocery stores may have some supply of formulas, even when larger retail chains do not or are low on supply.
“Both name-brand and store-brand formulas offer appropriate nutrition for almost any baby,” she said. “Most babies will also easily tolerate switching between brands and types of formula based on what the family is able to find.”
The American Academy of Pediatrics discourages the importation of formula from foreign countries, as these formulas are not regulated through the FDA, Shields added.
“There is a lot of information circulating online about the use of homemade formulas,” she explained. “These formula ‘recipes’ do not offer appropriate nutritional content for infants, and some may actually be dangerous for babies.”
She said parents should not water-down formula to make it last longer.
“This not only changes the caloric content of formulas and may cause poor weight gain, but especially in very young infants can cause dangerous electrolyte abnormalities,” she said.
If no infant formula can be found, parents have a few options based on the baby’s age, Shields said.
“For infants close to a year of age, if toddler formula is available, it can be used in the short term,” she said. “The American Academy of Pediatrics released a statement within the last week stating that if infant formula is absolutely unavailable, that babies over the age of 6 months can substitute whole cow’s milk as an alternative for short-term use until the formula shortage is over. Babies who start on whole cow’s milk this young are at risk of developing iron deficiency and anemia. Families should include iron-rich foods in the baby’s diet, and I would recommend that families talk to their pediatrician about an iron supplement for the duration of the time that their baby is on cow’s milk. This should only be done as a last resort and for a short time. Babies under 1 year of age should return to using formula as soon as it is available.”
Shields says not every woman is able or desires to breastfeed, but under the current circumstances, any women who may be delivering a newborn during the formula shortage she would encourage to consider breastfeeding.
“Our hospitals have lactation consultants to help in the newborn period,” she said. “Many of the pediatricians both here at Marshall Health and within the community can be strong sources of support through a mother’s breastfeeding journey, and we are eager to help any woman who chooses this method of feeding to be as successful as possible.”
In the stores
Tim Forth, owner of Tower FoodFair in Barboursville and several other FoodFairs in the region, says “a perfect storm” of events led to the nationwide shortage for stores.
“We have all the supply chain issues that we are all dealing with on everything, and that’s one problem, but then you take the national recall and a plant shutdown — that creates what is happening right now with baby formula,” he said.
Forth said he has been able to keep 12.4-ounce cans of Similac Soy Isomil stocked on his shelves.
“This is the No. 1 item on West Virginia WIC,” Forth said. “They have told us there are still supplies of this one we can get, but the other special formulas can be very difficult to find anywhere.”
Forth says FoodFair has not been one of the “go-to” places for baby formula in the past, but he has seen that change as parents try almost any store to find it. He implemented a three-can-per-purchase limit so more mothers can get the baby formula they need and to also try and combat people stockpiling.
“Some even want to buy large quantities so they could sell it online or to those in need at very high prices, and we believe this helps, too,” he said.
Regional issue
Meanwhile, Kentucky’s Attorney General Daniel Cameron is warning Kentuckians of scams related to the baby formula shortage. Parents who suspect baby formula scams should report them at ag.ky.gov/scams or the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 888-432-9257.
Baby formula scammers may use ploys similar to those used by online purchase scammers, in which they pose as legitimate online sellers and claim to sell scarce products, like baby formula. The items may be sold at prices that are too high or too good to be true.
Sellers often require upfront payment for the product or shipping. Payment is usually required through gift cards or online payment platforms.
Consumers who are victims of these scams never receive the promised product.
In Ohio, Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff announced that department officials requested that the U.S. Department of Agriculture and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services allow for greater flexibility in order to expand access to infant formula for families amidst the national formula shortage.
While Ohio’s Women, Infant and Children program (WIC), the program that provides nutrition assistance to young families, contracts with Mead Johnson and not Abbott, the company experiencing the shortage, the department has applied for USDA waivers to potentially extend even more flexibility to families purchasing infant formula using WIC benefits.
The WIC program currently has waivers in place to add additional formula choice and size options for affected specialty formulas to provide greater options for families.
At the local level, WIC staff are working with affected participants to help them locate the appropriate formula, including contacting physicians and retail outlets to problem solve and identify additional options.
Lawmakers involved
U.S. Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Roger Marshall, R-Kan., are demanding answers from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding what they say was its inadequate investigation into Abbott Nutrition’s Michigan manufacturing facility and failure to mitigate the nationwide shortage.
The senators noted the desperation felt by families with infants and expressed frustration in the lack of urgent action to resolve this crisis in a letter to FDA Commissioner Robert Califf.
“Infant formula supplies at local grocery stores were relatively stable for the first half of 2021. The out-of-stock percentage started to climb steadily in the later half and continued to worsen throughout this year. It’s concerning that FDA and key officials in the Administration did not anticipate this crisis or take action within days following Abbott Nutrition’s voluntary recall considering the company holds 48.1% of the U.S. market in infant formula. Families are getting to the brink of pursuing unsafe and potentially dangerous options to feed their infants, including homemade infant formula. And physicians are, once again, running defense on misinformation due to a lack of federal action to get the word out on safe alternatives,” the senators wrote.
Last week, Capito also co-sponsored bipartisan legislation, the Access to Baby Formula Act, to address the baby formula shortage for families who rely on the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children. Capito also co-sponsored the Urgently Feeding America’s Babies Act, which would direct the administration to invoke the Defense Production Act and establish a process to approve the sale of European-produced infant formulas to address the shortage.
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., also pressed FDA Commissioner Califf on the agency’s failure to address the nationwide infant formula shortage.
“The FDA is tasked with protecting the nation’s public health, but also regulating commercially available infant formulas in liquid and powder forms,” Manchin said, but at every step of the baby formula crisis “has been caught flat-footed.”
“Now, parents and children face a crisis that is putting their infants and family members at risk,” Manchin told Califf. “The FDA has long advised parents and caregivers against diluting infant formula and against making their own formula recipes at home, but parents and families are desperate. They are running out of options. I urge you to use every power at your discretion to address this dire situation now and ensure a situation like this cannot happen again in the future.”