The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — The Family Dollar store at 2101 8th Ave., Huntington, will host a grand reopening Saturday, Feb. 20.

The renovated store now includes $1 Dollar Tree merchandise, additional freezers and coolers and an expanded selection of food, beauty and essentials, household products and seasonal items, according to a release.

“Family Dollar is proud to be a part of the Huntington community, and we are excited to welcome existing and new customers to our newly renovated store,” said Jim Van Slyke, Family Dollar spokesperson. “The refreshed store will provide even greater values and convenience to our shoppers.”

A store of this size typically employs six to 10 associates. Interested applicants can apply online at www.FamilyDollar.com/careers or by visiting the store location.

Family Dollar stores are open seven days a week.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.