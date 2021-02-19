HUNTINGTON — The Family Dollar store at 2101 8th Ave., Huntington, will host a grand reopening Saturday, Feb. 20.
The renovated store now includes $1 Dollar Tree merchandise, additional freezers and coolers and an expanded selection of food, beauty and essentials, household products and seasonal items, according to a release.
“Family Dollar is proud to be a part of the Huntington community, and we are excited to welcome existing and new customers to our newly renovated store,” said Jim Van Slyke, Family Dollar spokesperson. “The refreshed store will provide even greater values and convenience to our shoppers.”
A store of this size typically employs six to 10 associates. Interested applicants can apply online at www.FamilyDollar.com/careers or by visiting the store location.
Family Dollar stores are open seven days a week.