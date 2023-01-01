People gather at the intersection of 5th Avenue and 31st Street (U.S. 60) in Huntington on Sunday for a candlelight vigil after a 13-year-old girl was struck and killed there Friday by a vehicle driven by an off-duty Cabell County Sheriff’s deputy.
HUNTINGTON — People gathered at the intersection of 5th Avenue and 31st Street in Huntington on Sunday for a candlelight vigil after a 13-year-old girl was struck and killed there Friday.
The girl died after being hit by an off-duty deputy in a Cabell County Sheriff’s vehicle. Authorities have not identified her, but family and friends gathered at the scene over the weekend held signs calling for justice for “Laney” and mourning her young life cut short.
The deputy was off duty and traveling northbound at approximately 10:30 p.m. on 31st Street when the girl was struck near the intersection with 5th Avenue, West Virginia State Police reported.
Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said Saturday the officer was traveling to refuel the police vehicle.
“The deputy has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation,” Zerkle said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to all involved.”
Huntington Police Chief Karl Colder explained Sunday that HPD is not involved with the incident at this time.
“The West Virginia State Police is the lead agency that is investigating a fatal accident in which a minor was struck and killed by a vehicle driven by a Cabell County Sheriff’s deputy on the evening of Dec. 30 near the intersection of 5th Avenue and 31st Street,” Colder wrote in an emailed statement. “The State Police has kept the Huntington Police Department informed, and we have full faith in the State Police to conduct a fair and thorough investigation.”
