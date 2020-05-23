HUNTINGTON — Dozens of people remembered the life of 16-year-old Tayla Johnson with a candlelight vigil Saturday evening.
Johnson died Wednesday following a shooting in Huntington.
Family and friends covered the streets in the 1000 block of 10th Avenue in Huntington with balloons and photos of Johnson, a girl they described as selfless and “one of a kind.”
“She was my best friend from elementary school to seventh grade,” Katlin Bolen said at the vigil. “But we ended up falling out once we got to high school.”
Bolen said she will always remember Johnson as an important part of her life.
“She was the most amazing person ever. She was so nice and always thought about other people,” she said.
Many family members wore shirts in honor of Johnson with the hashtag “Forever16.”
A graveside service for Johnson will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, at Docks Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 25, at Reger Funeral Home.
Police and detectives are still working to determine the facts surrounding Johnson’s death, which was initially reported as an accidental shooting, according to the Huntington Police Department.
As of Saturday evening, there were no updates in the investigation.
No other information is being released at this time.