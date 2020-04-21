HUNTINGTON — Family, friends and neighbors gathered Tuesday to remember the lives of a man and three children lost in a house fire in Huntington.
A blaze Monday morning at a home in the 2800 block of Cottage Street claimed the lives of Joseph Dontae Keeton, 30; Kiana Lashay Keeton, 8; Korbin Allen Rashawn Leonard, 3; and Kyson Keeland Keeton, 2. Joseph Dontae Keeton was the father of Kiana and Kyson.
Family and friends played some of the victims’ favorite songs, shared stories of fond memories and comforted one another outside the home during Tuesday’s memorial. They also lit candles and released balloons in their memory.
Johnna McCoy-Singleton is Joseph Keeton’s mother and grandma to Kiana and Kyson. She remembered Korbin as smart and rambunctious, always wanting to know what the adults were up to. Kyson was in his terrible twos and was finding his way, she said. She described Kiana as her “precious princess.”
“Kiana, my precious princess, she always told me she was going to be a star,” McCoy-Singleton said. “She said, ‘Mimi, I want to dance; I want to sing; I want to act.’”
She said the three children prayed to God every night before bed and loved singing along to “Jesus Loves Me.”
When firefighters and EMS arrived at the blazing home Monday, they found a neighbor had pulled Joseph Keeton out and was performing CPR on him. McCoy-Singleton said she doesn’t know who that person was, but she wants to thank them.
“I don’t know who the young man was that pulled my son out of this fire and tried to give him CPR, but God bless you,” she said. “Thank you for being part of the community, and thank you for not being afraid to step out and help your neighbor and love your neighbor, because that’s what God asks us to do.”
John Porter is pastor of the First Baptist Church on 6th Avenue. He said the COVID-19 epidemic has made the tragedy harder for the family because social distancing prevents people from hugging each other.
“With this kind of thing going on, it’s hard to reach out to people and go to their homes when they are telling you not to,” Porter said. “This is the time they need us, and it’s hard not to do it when you know somebody needs you and you want to be there for them.”
Porter said the family is going to need support from the community to pull through the tragedy. That includes asking them how they are doing, cooking them a meal and making sure their needs are met.
The investigation of the fire is ongoing.