HUNTINGTON — The planting of trees in front of a Huntington school provided a learning opportunity for students.
Workers from Kotalic Landscaping planted about 10 trees in front of Central City Elementary School on Thursday morning. First- and second-grade students from the school saw a demonstration about planting trees and how to care for them.
George Kotalic, the owner of the landscaping company, said the work was part of an effort to reforest Huntington. For about 10 years, Kotalic Landscaping has worked with the City of Huntington to replace trees that have been removed throughout the city. Reasons to remove a tree can include storm damage or old trees dying. Kotalic estimated that his workers have replaced 1,400 trees in Huntington.
“You can see the ones that we planted 10 years ago really starting to look like something,” Kotalic said. “It doesn’t happen overnight.”
The new trees replace dead and dying trees that were removed from a city right of way, said Courtney Proctor Cross, chairwoman of the Huntington Urban Forestry Advisory Committee, in an email. A donor who is familiar with the city’s Adopt-A-Block program paid to replant the trees. The Foundation for the Tri-State administered funds for the city, which has an endowment and a short-term fund used for projects like this. A tax-deductible donation was made to the fund.
Kotalic showed students the steps taken to plant a pin oak tree and used equipment for the process. The work was especially sentimental to Kotalic as his grandchildren, Danni and Lucy, attend Central City Elementary, and his son, J.R. Kotalic, works with the company.
The students were able to learn about the importance of taking care of trees and being mindful of the environment, said second-grade teacher Stacy Queen.
“We don’t want to wait until Earth Day. Every day should be Earth Day. And if we have to cut a tree down, we want to plant one in its place,” she said. “So … this is a good learning experience with the kids.”
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
