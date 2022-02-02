HUNTINGTON — The family of an Ashland man killed as a result of injuries sustained on the job at a Huntington machine shop has filed a federal lawsuit.
The lawsuit was filed last week in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia in Huntington by the plaintiff, Cathy S. Collins, administratrix of the estate of Adam Ray Collins, by counsel, Warner Law Offices PLLC, a firm located in Charleston.
The complaint was filed against defendants Samsung Machine Tools Co., now known as SMEC Co. Ltd., Dynamic Intl. of Wisconsin Inc. and SMEC America Corp.
It alleges Adam Ray Collins died on Feb. 3, 2020, as a result of injuries sustained in an incident that occurred Jan. 30, 2020, at a machine shop in Huntington. The machine shop was not identified in the lawsuit.
The complaint alleges SMEC manufactured, produced, designed, marketed, distributed, supplied and sold a product known as a “CNC Lathe Model SL30/1000, SN 14F300198,” also known as a numerically controlled turning machine that sold Samsung machine tools in the United States and was the distributor of the CNC lathe machine. It says SMEC American Corp. sold and distributed the machine to U.S. customers.
According to the complaint, Adam Ray Collins was working at a machine shop in Huntington using the machine Jan. 30, 2020, to fabricate a cylinder-shaped metal product. During the operation of the machine and the process of fabricating, the cylinder-shaped metal product was ejected from the machine. It broke through the CNC lathe machine’s viewing window, which is intended to contain ejected parts, striking Adam Ray Collins in the head. He sustained fatal crushing injuries to his head and died Feb. 3, 2020.
The complaint says the companies should have known the machine was not reasonably safe for its intended use due to its defective design.
The plaintiff asserts the machine was defectively designed without either steel protection plates or metal bars over the viewing window.
The CNC lathe machine was further rendered defective due to the absence of warnings, instructions or labels on the machine itself or in the machine’s manuals regarding the viewing window having a limited life, under what conditions of use the viewing window should be replaced and required routine inspections of the viewing window, thereby breaching the defendant SMEC’s duty.
The suit seeks an unspecified amount of damages to compensate the estate of Adam Ray Collins for the injuries and conscious pain suffered by and ultimate death of Adam Ray Collins and for their injuries, losses and damages, together with pre- and post-judgment interest, reasonable attorneys’ fees and costs.
The civil action case number is 3:22-cv-00051.