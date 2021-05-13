SOUTH WILLIAMSON, Ky. — The family of a missing Pike County man is now offering a $5,000 reward for information on his location.
According to a release from the Kentucky State Police, Michael Dixon, 59 of Ransom, Kentucky, was last seen April 14 in the area of Tug Fork Apartments along Ky. 292 just past the South Williamson community of Pike County.
Deanna Dixon, Michael’s mother, said the past few weeks have been incredibly difficult.
“I feel like this is a nightmare that I can’t wake up from,” she said. “My heart is broken, and it’s the hardest thing I’ve ever faced in my 79 years. My beloved son is a part of me, and I feel I will never be complete without him. I pray for his recovery. I know he would be home if it was possible.”
Dixon pleaded for anyone with information on where her son may be to come forward so her family can have some peace of mind and closure.
“No mother should ever have to face something like this,” she said. “Whoever knows where my precious son’s whereabouts, please let us know. We need this so desperately. I count on my faith in God to keep me. This is the greatest pain I have ever imagined. I plead, if anyone can help us find Mike, please do so.”
The Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post also recently issued a news release asking for the the public’s assistance as part of the ongoing missing person investigation.
KSP was assisted by local search and rescue crews April 28 as they searched the area of the Tug Fork River close to where Michael Dixon was last seen.
He is described as a white man, 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact the KSP Pikeville Post at 606-433-7711. The poster from the family also includes 606-427-9133 or 304-426-6443 as points of contact with any information.