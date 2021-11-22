The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

BARBOURSVILLE — The Huntington Mall bent the rules a little Sunday, as it made an exception to its “no pets allowed” policy and welcomed furry, scaly and other types of friends to meet Santa prior to the mall’s opening. Dozens of families gathered with their favorite four-legged and other family members, who were all very good boys this year.

Santa will remain available for humans to meet through Tuesday, Dec. 24. Visit www.huntingtonmall.com for more information.

