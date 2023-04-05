The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Students, families and members of the community are invited to attend a free “BBQ&A” Resource Fair from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday at Huntington East Middle School.

“Cabell County is incredibly fortunate to have so many resources available for students and families who could benefit from them,” said Josh Nelson, Communities in Schools site facilitator at Huntington High School.

