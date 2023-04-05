HUNTINGTON — Students, families and members of the community are invited to attend a free “BBQ&A” Resource Fair from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday at Huntington East Middle School.
“Cabell County is incredibly fortunate to have so many resources available for students and families who could benefit from them,” said Josh Nelson, Communities in Schools site facilitator at Huntington High School.
“Events like ‘BBQ&A’ came about because our schools recognized we could act as a bridge between these resources and those who could benefit from them. We also hope to encourage conversation and collaboration among the school levels (elementary, middle, and high) and to highlight some of the awesome things going on in Cabell County Schools.”
This event is open to everyone and can benefit anyone, from newborns to adults, school officials said. A picnic-style dinner will be served, and there will be door prizes, cookie decorating, art projects, a story corner and Earth Day activities.
This event is a partnership between Huntington High School, Huntington East Middle, Altizer Elementary, Highlawn Elementary, Explorer Academy, Spring Hill Elementary, Guyandotte Elementary, Hite-Saunders Elementary and local community support organizations.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.