HUNTINGTON — The family of Hershel Woodrow ”Woody” Williams, the last living Medal of Honor recipient from World War II, says he has been hospitalized and requests privacy as the veteran lives out "his last days."
According to a statement released by the Woody Williams Foundation and Williams' family Tuesday, Williams is currently receiving care at a hospital in West Virginia. The statement said all who have reached out with well wishes and prayers for Williams' healing and comfort are appreciated.
“At this time, Woody is not accepting visitors and his family appreciates everyone respecting his privacy. As he lives out his last days, we welcome and appreciate any additional prayers lifted up on behalf of Woody and his family,” the statement reads.
In October 2021 Williams was injured in a fall, breaking several ribs and fracturing his pelvis. The injuries required “significant rehabilitation and time to heal,” his foundation said in November.
He attended Memorial Day observances in Huntington last month.
Williams, 98, was born on a dairy farm in Quiet Dell, West Virginia, in Marion County, but has spent his most recent decades as a Cabell County resident.
He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1943, through which he served in the Battle of Iwo Jima. During his service, he displayed “valiant devotion to duty” in helping his company reach its objective.
His heroism was recognized Oct. 5, 1945, when he received the Medal of Honor from President Harry S. Truman at the White House, a moment he told The Herald-Dispatch was more intimidating than the bullets and shells he experienced in Iwo Jima.
He also received West Virginia’s Distinguished Service Medal in 1965 and the Veterans Administration’s Vietnam Service medal in 1967.
Following the war, he also worked for the Department of Veterans Affairs for 33 years as a veterans service representative. He retired after serving 20 years in the Marine Corps and Marine Corps Reserves.
After his service, his personal commitment to veterans and their family never wavered, which led to the creation of the Woody Williams Foundation. The foundation and Williams work together with veterans and Gold Star families who have had loved ones die while in service. Since its formation, the foundation, along with Williams, has established 103 Gold Star Families Memorial Monuments, with more than 62 additional monuments underway.
In 2018, the Huntington VA Medical Center was renamed as the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center in his honor.
The foundation will provide additional updates on Williams' health as they become available.