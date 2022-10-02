The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Walker Hayes visited Huntington’s Mountain Health Arena on Saturday after a breakthrough year filled with a Grammy nomination, five ACM Award nominations, a CMT Award nomination and more.

Not even a year ago, Hayes released the smash-hit “Fancy Like,” which catapulted him into super-stardom. In addition to hitting No. 1 at country radio, the track held the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart for over six months, and saw Hayes perform everywhere from the American Music Awards to the halftime show of the AFC Championship game. His follow up “AA,” is currently climbing the radio charts, holding firm on the Billboard Hot Country Songs Chart, and recently found Hayes on this year’s ACM Awards and CMT Music Awards performing the hit single.

