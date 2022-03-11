The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — Cabell County was well represented in the capital city Thursday night as fans cheered on their respective teams in the West Virginia Girls State Basketball Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

In Class AAAA action, the top-seeded Highlanders clobbered the eighth-seeded George Washington Patriots 74-30 in the quarterfinals. Later, fourth-seeded Cabell Midland beat fifth-seeded Capital, 48-35.

The two teams will meet in the semifinals at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

