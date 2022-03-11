Huntington fans cheer as the Highlanders take on George Washington during the quarterfinals of the 2022 West Virginia Girls State Basketball Tournament on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
Cabell Midland fans cheer as the Knights take on Capital during the quarterfinals of the 2022 West Virginia Girls State Basketball Tournament on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
Capital fans cheer as the Cougars take on Cabell Midland during the quarterfinals of the 2022 West Virginia Girls State Basketball Tournament on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
CHARLESTON — Cabell County was well represented in the capital city Thursday night as fans cheered on their respective teams in the West Virginia Girls State Basketball Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
In Class AAAA action, the top-seeded Highlanders clobbered the eighth-seeded George Washington Patriots 74-30 in the quarterfinals. Later, fourth-seeded Cabell Midland beat fifth-seeded Capital, 48-35.
The two teams will meet in the semifinals at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
