HUNTINGTON — While Marshall fans made the trip to Cary, North Carolina, in droves to watch the men’s soccer team play for a national championship Monday night, many others stayed in Huntington to cheer on the team.

Restaurants and bars in the city hosted watch parties for the game, and the southbound lane of 9th Street between 3rd and 4th avenues was closed to help accommodate the festivities.

In North Carolina, fans were once again out in force, turning the stands at Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park into a rowdy green wave of support for the Thundering Herd.

Marshall took on Indiana in the College Cup final.

