HUNTINGTON — After the Marshall men's soccer team secured a national championship, Huntington dubbed itself a soccer town.
The Herd won the NCAA Soccer Tournament on Monday night with a 1-0 overtime victory against No. 3 Indiana. While the team was in Cary, North Carolina, support poured out online throughout Tuesday.
Elected officials said a few words of celebration on social media. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice called the win "unbelievable" and shared a photo from the stadium. Huntington Mayor Steve Williams tagged the team and said, "You have learned the beauty of the 'WE' in #WeAreMarshall."
Unbelievable win! @HerdMSoccer are NATIONAL CHAMPIONS! Congratulations to the entire Marshall Family! #WeAreMarshall #AllOrNothing pic.twitter.com/K4sIXFRSJv— Governor Jim Justice (@WVGovernor) May 18, 2021
Picking out today’s tie was a no-brainer. GoHERD!! @HerdMSoccer pic.twitter.com/RTt1j9kEDI— Chief Justice Evan Jenkins (@EvanJenkinsWV) May 18, 2021
.@HerdMSoccer NATIONAL CHAMPIONS! Congratulations men. After a night’s sleep the wonder of what you have accomplished leaves @huntingtoncity and #HerdNation grateful. You have learned the beauty of the “WE” in #WeAreMarshall.— Steve Williams (@HuntingtonMayor) May 18, 2021
Current and former Marshall athletes took to Twitter to congratulate the team.
Other teams offered congratulations to the Herd men. Santa Clara Women's Soccer, which won the women's College Cup over Florida State last night, tweeted at the Herd to say "Feels good, doesn't it?"
. @HerdMSoccer feels good, doesn't it?— Santa Clara Women's Soccer (@SCUWomensSoccer) May 18, 2021
Good morning, world!— Conference USA (@ConferenceUSA) May 18, 2021
ICYMI... @HerdMSoccer won the College Cup last night 🏆😍

And, of course, fans were happy to share their excitement online.
You grow up in Huntington and you dream of this. It’s all you want. It’s emotional. They counted us out (as usual) every game. Yet no one could beat us. The best soccer team in the nation. The best fan base in the nation. Incredible showing from all of us. Will never forget today— Casey K (@CaseyKVideo) May 18, 2021
