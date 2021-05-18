The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20210518 mu soccer 28.jpg
Marshall takes on Indiana in the 2020 NCAA College Cup final on Monday, May 17, 2021, at Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, NC.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — After the Marshall men's soccer team secured a national championship, Huntington dubbed itself a soccer town.

The Herd won the NCAA Soccer Tournament on Monday night with a 1-0 overtime victory against No. 3 Indiana. While the team was in Cary, North Carolina, support poured out online throughout Tuesday.

Elected officials said a few words of celebration on social media. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice called the win "unbelievable" and shared a photo from the stadium. Huntington Mayor Steve Williams tagged the team and said, "You have learned the beauty of the 'WE' in #WeAreMarshall."

Current and former Marshall athletes took to Twitter to congratulate the team.

Other teams offered congratulations to the Herd men. Santa Clara Women's Soccer, which won the women's College Cup over Florida State last night, tweeted at the Herd to say "Feels good, doesn't it?"

And, of course, fans were happy to share their excitement online.

McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley. 

