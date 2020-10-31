HUNTINGTON — It’s not scary. In fact, it’s downright delightful.
The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District Fantasy Maze, a favorite Halloween alternative event, wouldn’t miss a year, and didn’t — even amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Organizers restructured the event, typically a walk-through maze in the heart of Ritter Park, into a drive-thru event at the same location. It opened Saturday.
Filled with classic storybook and cartoon characters, the Drive-Thru Fantasy Maze will take place again from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1. Admission is $5 per car, and children will receive a bag of candy upon entry. Guests are asked to remain in their vehicles at all times and follow the flow of traffic through the maze. Vehicles will enter the maze at 12th Street and exit on 8th Street.
The maze is staffed by the HART Choose Joy Players and made possible by a donation from the McElroy family.