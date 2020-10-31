Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — It’s not scary. In fact, it’s downright delightful.

The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District Fantasy Maze, a favorite Halloween alternative event, wouldn’t miss a year, and didn’t — even amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers restructured the event, typically a walk-through maze in the heart of Ritter Park, into a drive-thru event at the same location. It opened Saturday.

Filled with classic storybook and cartoon characters, the Drive-Thru Fantasy Maze will take place again from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1. Admission is $5 per car, and children will receive a bag of candy upon entry. Guests are asked to remain in their vehicles at all times and follow the flow of traffic through the maze. Vehicles will enter the maze at 12th Street and exit on 8th Street.

The maze is staffed by the HART Choose Joy Players and made possible by a donation from the McElroy family.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.