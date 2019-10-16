HUNTINGTON — It may be spooky season, but for those who prefer a more mild Halloween celebration, the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District’s Fantasy Maze is making its yearly return to Ritter Park.
Since its debut in 2015, thousands of families have enjoyed an enchanted trip through the maze, billed as a “non-scary alternative to Halloween” that’s filled with classic storybook and cartoon characters that the young — and young at heart — love. Located in Ritter Park, workers began assembling the hay bale maze Tuesday. Once filled with scenery and characters, the maze will be open to the public from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 18–20 and Oct. 25–27.
Tickets are $5 per person and can be purchased at the event from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. each day. Children are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes and bring a candy bag.
GHPRD offers the maze each year with the help of the HART Choose Joy Players. New this year is a partnership with the Marshall University School of Pharmacy to host a Teal Pumpkin Night, during which non-food treats, such as glow sticks or small toys, will be made available to include trick-or-treaters who have food allergies or other conditions.
Fantasy Maze Teal Pumpkin Night is set for Oct. 27, with more details forthcoming on the GHPRD Facebook page.