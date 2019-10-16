HUNTINGTON — It may be spooky season, but for those who prefer a more mild Halloween celebration, the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District’s Fantasy Maze is making its yearly return to Ritter Park.

Since its debut in 2015, thousands of families have enjoyed an enchanted trip through the maze, billed as a “non-scary alternative to Halloween” that’s filled with classic storybook and cartoon characters that the young — and young at heart — love. Located in Ritter Park, workers began assembling the hay bale maze Tuesday. Once filled with scenery and characters, the maze will be open to the public from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 18–20 and Oct. 25–27.

Tickets are $5 per person and can be purchased at the event from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. each day. Children are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes and bring a candy bag.

GHPRD offers the maze each year with the help of the HART Choose Joy Players. New this year is a partnership with the Marshall University School of Pharmacy to host a Teal Pumpkin Night, during which non-food treats, such as glow sticks or small toys, will be made available to include trick-or-treaters who have food allergies or other conditions.

Fantasy Maze Teal Pumpkin Night is set for Oct. 27, with more details forthcoming on the GHPRD Facebook page.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.