FFA member Brooklyn Roe, from Milton Middle, speaks with staff as FFA and 4-H members give a sneak peek of the Cabell County Fair Livestock Show and Sale on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at the Cabell County Board of Education in Huntington.
8th grade student Kaitlyn Scarberry and her goat Thor stand outside together as FFA and 4-H members give a sneak peek of the Cabell County Fair Livestock Show and Sale on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at the Cabell County Board of Education in Huntington.
Cabell Midland graduate Kyleah Lewis speaks with people as FFA and 4-H members give a sneak peek of the Cabell County Fair Livestock Show and Sale on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at the Cabell County Board of Education in Huntington.
Eighth-grade student Kaitlyn Scarberry and her goat Thor greet people together as FFA and 4-H members give a sneak peek of the Cabell County Fair Livestock Show and Sale on Tuesday at the Cabell County Board of Education in Huntington.
Agriculture teacher Mary Phillips watches her students as FFA and 4-H members give a sneak peek of the Cabell County Fair Livestock Show and Sale on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at the Cabell County Board of Education in Huntington.
Kaitlin Scarberry's goat, Thor, spends time outside during the meeting as FFA and 4-H members give a sneak peek of the Cabell County Fair Livestock Show and Sale on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at the Cabell County Board of Education in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Student members of FFA and 4-H, along with their agriculture teachers, brought some special guests to Tuesday’s Cabell County Board of Education meeting.
Before the start of the regular meeting, the students offered a sneak peek of the upcoming Cabell County Fair Livestock Show and Sale by staging a “petting zoo” that included a variety of livestock outside of the board office on 5th Avenue in Huntington.
The Cabell County Fair takes place July 27-30 this year.
For the full story from Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting, see page 3A. To learn more about Sunday’s fair parade, see page 2A.
