PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — Lawrence County, Ohio, celebrated its rich farming history Saturday at its Bringing the Farm to You event at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds in Proctorville.

The second annual event gave patrons a chance to see the county’s agriculture up close with food, animals, games and more, all for free.

It offered demonstrations on cow milking, wool spinning, canning, maple syrup and raising honey bees.

Farm animals and equipment also made an appearance with demonstrations by local agriculture groups.

