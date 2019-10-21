MILTON — When the lay-person pictures farming, they might think of a lone man out in a field with a tractor, but in fact, farming is a cooperative business that flourishes when people work together.
Area farmers gathered Saturday at Pumpkin Park in Milton for the Local by Local Farm and Food Expo hosted by Refresh Appalachia, the Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI), Unlimited Future, the Wild Ramp and the West Virginia Department of Agriculture. The conference brought in experts to discuss business management, farm financials, diversifying their income, marketing and selling their stories and navigating regulations.
Adam Hudson, director of Refresh Appalachia, a Coalfield Development enterprise, said they wanted to conference to be conversational, allowing those in attendance to ask questions and talk about their needs.
“A lot of the needs have revolved around access to markets and how do they get into that market,” Hudson said. “With that, they need to understand the regulations, how they can market themselves and how they need to grow to be able to actually meet the market demand.”
For example, did you know West Virginia has a specific law permitting the sale of pepperoni rolls at farmers markets? Val Guthrie didn’t until she wanted to expand her table offerings at farmers markets.
Guthrie, owner of G&G Heritage Farm in Hurricane, started her farm just a year ago with her family. She wanted to teach her children what she was raised on: hard work and homegrown food. The wife of a veteran and the mother of four adoptive children from foster care, they also wanted the healing powers of working the earth. After being told for years she could sell the goodies and goodness she made and grew, she started selling at farmers markets.
Guthrie connected with Turnrow Appalachian Farm Collective to get started. Turnrow is a collective of approximately 75 farmers in the Tri-State — the largest collective in West Virginia.
“It’s done so much,” she said. “My product, which is in Hurricane, has gotten to Charleston, Huntington. We’ve got people who have ordered our jams in Lewisburg. We can develop relationships that way.”
Guthrie’s family is expanding their operation, recently purchasing 52 more acres of farm land. Saturday’s conference pointed her to several resources and opportunities she didn’t know were out there, she said.
“These connections are vital,” Guthrie said.
Hudson said communication and collaboration are the keys to taking local agriculture to the next steps. He said they need to continue to sit down together and continue to educate the public on the benefits of buying local.
