Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


HUNTINGTON — ‘Tis the season for soft, juicy peaches and red, ripe tomatoes, both of which were among the produce available to downtown shoppers Wednesday in Huntington.

Pullman Square and iHeartMedia host a Huntington Farmers Market from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Wednesday and Saturday, offering a variety of fresh produce — from corn and potatoes to honey and jellies — direct from farm to table.

This year, on Saturdays through October, Carver’s Grille also will be set up at the pop-up market, serving breakfast bowls and breakfast and lunch specialty sandwiches.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.