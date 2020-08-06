HUNTINGTON — ‘Tis the season for soft, juicy peaches and red, ripe tomatoes, both of which were among the produce available to downtown shoppers Wednesday in Huntington.
Pullman Square and iHeartMedia host a Huntington Farmers Market from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Wednesday and Saturday, offering a variety of fresh produce — from corn and potatoes to honey and jellies — direct from farm to table.
This year, on Saturdays through October, Carver’s Grille also will be set up at the pop-up market, serving breakfast bowls and breakfast and lunch specialty sandwiches.